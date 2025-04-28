DT
Home / India / Pahalgam attack: Defence Minister Rajnath briefs PM Modi on J-K situation

Pahalgam attack: Defence Minister Rajnath briefs PM Modi on J-K situation

Pakistan has put its military on high alert following India’s assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:15 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. File
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, people familiar with the matter said.

The briefing came as India mulled its options to punish those behind the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

Citing “cross-border linkages” to the horrific incident, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad.

There was no official word on Singh’s nearly 40-minute meeting with PM Modi.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister said the “perpetrators and conspirators” of the Pahalgam attack will be “served with the harshest response”.

“The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done,” Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.

“The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response,” he said.

Pakistan has put its military on high alert following India’s assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike.

The Pakistani military has resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the last four days and Indian troops responded to them effectively.

After the terror attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties

In response, Pakistan on Thursday shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water would be seen as an “act of war”.

