Pahalgam attack: Here is what India said on US move against terror outfit TRF
India on Friday welcomed the US designating Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, as a global terrorist outfit.
"We acknowledge and appreciate the leadership of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in this regard," the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: US designates LeT proxy The Resistance Front as terrorist organisation
India has consistently emphasised the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the dismantling of terror infrastructure.
The MEA said, "Designation of TRF is a timely and important step reflecting the deep cooperation between India and the United States on counter-terrorism."
“India remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable,” it said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Washington's decision on The Resistance Front as a "strong affirmation" of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.
A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.
Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the…
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 18, 2025
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now