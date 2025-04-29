DT
Home / India / Pahalgam attack: Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks special session of Parliament

Pahalgam attack: Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks special session of Parliament

Says 'this will be a powerful demonstration of the collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens'
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:18 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
Secririty personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI file
The opposition has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of both the Houses of Parliament on Pahalgam terror attack at the earliest.

In a letter to PM Modi on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, Opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both houses of Parliament at the earliest.”

He said this will be a powerful demonstration of the collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on April 22.

“It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened,” Kharge said on the behalf of the opposition.

