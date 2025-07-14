Pahalgam terror attack direct failure of Modi govt: Congress

The Congress on Monday said Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that left 26 people dead, was not just a local failure but a direct failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, given that intelligence in Jammu and Kashmir falls under the direct ambit of the Centre.

The party’s remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reportedly admitted that the terror attack, which took place in the marquee tourist resort of Pahalgam, was a “security lapse” and said he took full responsibility for it.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, in a post on X, said, “Six days before the Parliament session, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha calls the Pahalgam terror attack a security lapse and takes full responsibility.”

However, he added, “But in Jammu and Kashmir, the real control lies with the Union Home Ministry under Amit Shah. Why is he silent after 90 terror-related deaths this year?”

“The Modi government promised a ‘new era of peace’ in Kashmir after abrogating Article 370. But 90 people have already died this year alone in terrorist attacks. Where is the peace they promised? Where is the accountability?” the senior Congress leader asked.

He said the LG admitted the Pahalgam attack was Pakistan-backed, targeted tourists, and happened in a “high-security zone.”

“Then how did terrorists breach security so easily? Who was in charge of intelligence and preparedness? The answer: Amit Shah’s Home Ministry,” Tagore added.

He said if the Union government claims credit for development in Jammu and Kashmir, it must also take responsibility for security failures.

“You can’t take the photo-ops and dodge the bloodshed. Ninety dead in a year is not normal,” Tagore said.

He also questioned LG Sinha’s claim that Operation Sindoor had drawn “red lines” for Pakistan.

“But when terrorists walk into a tourist hub and escape, what red lines are we talking about? Is this deterrence — or delusion? Let’s be clear: This is not just a local failure. It’s a central failure — by the Modi government and the Home Ministry. The people of Jammu and Kashmir — and India — deserve answers, not slogans,” he said.