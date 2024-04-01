Pakistan's attempt to influence social media narrative in India continues unabated

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Despite the change of government in Pakistan, there is no let-up in its cyber army taking the help of Turkiye to attack the Indian government’s policies and criticise its treatment of Muslims. Pakistan’s cyber army was set up about five years back when Imran Khan was the Prime Minister, say intelligence sources.

Starting from attempts at hacking around India’s Independence Day, the contest in cyber space with India has now become a full-fledged operation involving hundreds of Pakistani social media partisans who were handheld by their Turkish compatriots in an operation sanctioned by governments of both countries, they say.

From simply hacking websites of the Central government and major PSUs like the Railways, malicious Pakistani activity has now broadened to pushing narratives that cast the Indian state in a poor light, especially when dissonance occurs such as the farmers’ struggle or the several agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

With overseas assistance, Pakistan military’s spy agency, the ISI, is operating social media accounts on X, Facebook etc. using fake Hindu, Sikh and Christian identities to open a broadside against the Indian government. Intelligence agencies have come across several instances where accounts linked to the Pakistan army have changed their identities and become college girls and professionals in order to appear more credible.

The Pakistan assault via social media is in addition to its attempts to snare vulnerable sections by Whatsapp or honey traps sprung on social media. While attempts to trap people working in sensitive departments or even children studying in army schools are one-to-one operations, more worrying he unabated attempts to influence mass opinion through fake social media accounts, they say.

