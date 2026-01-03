DT
PT
Home / India / Pak backs China’s claim of playing a role in defusing tension during Operation Sindoor

Pak backs China’s claim of playing a role in defusing tension during Operation Sindoor

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi says China was in constant touch with Pakistan, and ‘had made certain contacts with the Indian leadership’

article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 03:07 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Pakistan has backed China’s claim that Beijing played a role in defusing tension with India during Operation Sindoor, calling it “diplomacy for peace” that was part of international efforts.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that the leadership of China was in constant touch with the leadership of Pakistan, and “had made certain contacts with the Indian leadership as well in those three-four days from May 6 to 10th and maybe prior to that and after that.”

“So, I think those contacts, characterised by a very positive diplomatic exchange, contributed in bringing down temperatures and bringing peace and security in the region. So, I’m sure that the Chinese characterisation of mediation is correct,” he said on Thursday while replying to a question about Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s claim that India-Pak tensions were among the list of hotspot issues “mediated” by China in 2025.

India has maintained that the conflict with Pakistan in May last year was resolved through direct talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries’ armies.

India has also been consistently maintaining that there is no place for any third-party intervention in matters relating to India and Pakistan.

Andrabi described China’s claim of mediation as “diplomacy for peace”.

“It was diplomacy for prosperity, for security, and this has been a hallmark of a number of international efforts that went into resolving that conflict in those three to four fateful days,” he added.

Speaking at a symposium in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang said tensions between India and Pakistan were among a list of hot issues mediated by China in 2025.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes between the two countries and ended with an understanding to stop the military actions on May 10. Pakistan employed Chinese hardware during the conflict, highlighting its dependence on Beijing’s defence technology.

