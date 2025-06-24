DT
PT
Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft

Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Pakistan on Monday extended the airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month. The ban was initially imposed on April 23 for one month in the wake of tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Later, it was extended. The ban has now again been extended from June 23 to July 23.

