Pak shipping industry faces challenges

Pakistan's bustling shipping industry is grappling with disruptions due to the ongoing tensions with India, resulting in longer transit times and increased freight charges, traders here said on Friday.

The strain follows India's restrictions on international shipping lines carrying Pakistani cargo accessing Indian ports. Pakistan Ship's Agents Association Chairman Mohammad Rajpar said India's port restrictions appear designed to deter international shipping lines from calling at Pakistani ports. He described the measures as “unwarranted and against international conventions”.