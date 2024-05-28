Pak ‘support’ for Rahul & Kejriwal, PM calls for probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the apparent support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from a Pakistani leader was a “very serious matter and calls for an investigation”. The PM was speaking to a news agency.

On the day of polling for the sixth phase of the elections, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry had sent good wishes to Kejriwal. Chaudhry had also tweeted in support of Rahul. The AAP convener, however, snubbed the Pakistani leader, asking him to take care of his own country.

Answering a related question, the PM said, “I don’t know why only a few people are liked by those who have enmity with us?”

