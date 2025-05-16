DT
Home / India / Pakistan calls for ‘composite dialogue’ with India to address contentious issues

Pakistan calls for ‘composite dialogue’ with India to address contentious issues

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 02:06 PM May 16, 2025 IST
Ishaq Dar. File photo
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a “composite dialogue” with India to address the contentious issues between the two sides.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Addressing the Senate on Thursday, Dar said the "ceasefire" with India has been extended till May 18, but a political dialogue will ultimately have to take place to resolve the problems between the two neighbours.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.  Following the Indian action, Pakistan tried to attack Indian military bases from May 8-10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

“We have told the world that we will hold a composite dialogue,” Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said.

He said that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India would again get in contact on May 18.

The composite dialogue was launched in 2003 when General Pervez Musharraf was ruling Pakistan. It had eight baskets of components, containing all contentious issues between the two countries.

The dialogue was derailed after the 2008 Mumbai attacks and not restored in proper form.

Dar also warned that any attempt to block Pakistan's water through the unlawful suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty would be treated as "an act of war".

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an offer of talks to India, saying Pakistan is ready to engage "for peace".

