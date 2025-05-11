Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir 'dispute' as per United Nations Security Council resolutions

A day after Indo-Pakistan ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump, Pakistan on Sunday demanded that the Kashmir “dispute” should be resolved "in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions”.

Welcoming Trump's statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said, "We also appreciate President Trump’s expressed willingness to support efforts aimed at resolving of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute — a longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond. Pakistan reaffirms that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realisation of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris, including their inalienable right to self-determination."

It also mentioned that Pakistan acknowledges the "constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding" with India.

Pakistan said it “looks forward to deepening its partnership with the United States”, particularly in the areas of trade investment and economic cooperation.