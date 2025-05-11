DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir 'dispute' as per United Nations Security Council resolutions

Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir 'dispute' as per United Nations Security Council resolutions

Welcomes US President Trump's statement on offering support in the process
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:04 PM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

A day after Indo-Pakistan ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump, Pakistan on Sunday demanded that the Kashmir “dispute” should be resolved "in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions”.

Welcoming Trump's statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said, "We also appreciate President Trump’s expressed willingness to support efforts aimed at resolving of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute — a longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond. Pakistan reaffirms that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realisation of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris, including their inalienable right to self-determination."

It also mentioned that Pakistan acknowledges the "constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding" with India.

Advertisement

Pakistan said it “looks forward to deepening its partnership with the United States”, particularly in the areas of trade investment and economic cooperation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper