DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian flights till June 24

Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian flights till June 24

All aircraft that are Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased will remain subject to the ban, the PAA statement says
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:11 PM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pakistan on Friday extended closure of its airspace for Indian flights until June 24, according to a new Notice to Airmen issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Advertisement

“The ban on Indian aircraft flying over Pakistan airspace has been extended until 4.59 am of June 24, 2025,” the PAA said in a statement here.

All aircraft that are Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased will remain subject to the ban, the PAA statement said.

Advertisement

“This ban will also apply to Indian military aircraft. No flight operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace,” the statement said.

Pakistan had banned its airspace for India last month after the steps taken by New Delhi in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper