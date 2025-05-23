Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian flights till June 24

Pakistan on Friday extended closure of its airspace for Indian flights until June 24, according to a new Notice to Airmen issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

“The ban on Indian aircraft flying over Pakistan airspace has been extended until 4.59 am of June 24, 2025,” the PAA said in a statement here.

All aircraft that are Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased will remain subject to the ban, the PAA statement said.

“This ban will also apply to Indian military aircraft. No flight operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace,” the statement said.

Pakistan had banned its airspace for India last month after the steps taken by New Delhi in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.