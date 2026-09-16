DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Pakistan knows where Azhar is, should arrest him: India

Pakistan knows where Azhar is, should arrest him: India

Azhar, the founder and chief of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, is wanted in India in connection with several major terror attacks

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. File photo
Advertisement

India on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan’s decision to increase the bounty on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a “phony announcement”, saying Islamabad knew where the UN-designated terrorist was and should arrest him instead.

“Such gimmicks and hoodwinking by Pakistan is not new. We have seen such gimmicks in the past as well,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing. He was responding to a question on Pakistan’s recent decision to raise the bounty on Azhar, who has been wanted for nearly two decades.

Advertisement

Jaiswal said a state sponsor of terror could not gain credibility by making announcements that had no meaningful consequences. “They must take action and not make phony announcements which are of no consequence. They know where he is. They should arrest him,” he said.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had reportedly increased the reward for information leading to Azhar’s arrest to PKR 70 lakh, from PKR 50 lakh earlier.

Azhar, the founder and chief of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, is wanted in India in connection with several major terror attacks, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack. He is also among the key accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Advertisement

The development comes ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Paris next month, where Pakistan’s record on countering terrorist financing and money laundering is expected to come under scrutiny.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring and supporting terror groups operating against it. Islamabad has denied sheltering Azhar and has previously claimed that he was hiding in Afghanistan, a charge denied by Kabul.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts