Pakistan knows where Azhar is, should arrest him: India

India on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan’s decision to increase the bounty on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a “phony announcement”, saying Islamabad knew where the UN-designated terrorist was and should arrest him instead.

“Such gimmicks and hoodwinking by Pakistan is not new. We have seen such gimmicks in the past as well,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing. He was responding to a question on Pakistan’s recent decision to raise the bounty on Azhar, who has been wanted for nearly two decades.

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Jaiswal said a state sponsor of terror could not gain credibility by making announcements that had no meaningful consequences. “They must take action and not make phony announcements which are of no consequence. They know where he is. They should arrest him,” he said.

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Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had reportedly increased the reward for information leading to Azhar’s arrest to PKR 70 lakh, from PKR 50 lakh earlier.

Azhar, the founder and chief of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, is wanted in India in connection with several major terror attacks, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack. He is also among the key accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

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The development comes ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Paris next month, where Pakistan’s record on countering terrorist financing and money laundering is expected to come under scrutiny.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring and supporting terror groups operating against it. Islamabad has denied sheltering Azhar and has previously claimed that he was hiding in Afghanistan, a charge denied by Kabul.