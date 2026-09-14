Pakistan lists Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as fugitive, hikes bounty to PKR 70 lakh

Pakistan on Monday announced a reward of PKR 70 lakh on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, according to intelligence sources.

In its newly released Red Book of most wanted terrorists, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has categorised Masood Azhar as a fugitive and raised the bounty on him by PKR 20 lakh.

Advertisement

The move comes ahead of the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in October, as Pakistan seeks to avoid falling back onto the grey list.

Advertisement

Pakistan has been claiming since 2021 that Azhar was no longer on its soil but had fled to Afghanistan, while the FIA initially placed a PKR 50 lakh reward on him that same year.

Five years later, the bounty was hiked to PKR 70 lakh.

Advertisement

Despite Pakistan’s persistent narrative since 2021 that Azhar is hiding in Afghanistan, technical analysis by Indian intelligence agencies over the past six months reveals that he is actively hiding in Nawabshah city within Pakistan’s Sindh province, sources added.

Beyond Masood Azhar, the FIA’s newly updated Red Book contains the names of 19 terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks who assisted, financed or managed boats for the operatives.

While 17 of these terrorists are listed along with their photographs and specific roles in 26/11, Pakistan has covertly removed the photographs, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliations and detailed operational roles of two terrorists, retaining only their names.

Specifically, the FIA retains the name of Muhammad Khan from Turbat, who provided the boat Al-Hussaini to transport the attackers to Mumbai, in its updated list, but has excised his photograph, LeT link and role.

Similarly, the photograph and LeT affiliation of Abdul Rehman from Bahawalnagar have been stripped from the record. Both individuals had their full roles and photos published in the 2021 FIA list.

The updated roster lists 11 LeT terrorists responsible for facilitating the sea voyage of the attackers aboard the boats Al-Hussaini and Al-Fauz: Muhammad Amjad Khan (Multan), Shahid Gafoor (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Usman (Sahiwal), Ateeq-ur-Rehman (Lahore), Riaz Ahmad (Hafizabad), Muhammad Mushtaq (Gujranwala), Muhammad Naeem (Dera Ghazi Khan), Abdul Shakoor (Karachi), Muhammad Sabir Salfi (Multan), Muhammad Usman (Lodhran) and Shakeel Ahmed (Rahim Yar Khan).

Furthermore, the list features six terrorists who provided financial backing for the 26/11 attacks: Muhammad Iftikhar Ali (Faisalabad), an LeT operative who spent PKR 70,000 to set up VOIP connections enabling communication between the attackers and their handlers; Mohammad Zia (Rawalpindi), who provided PKR 80,000 to LeT for the attack; Mohammad Abbas Nasir (Khanewal), who contributed PKR 2,53,000; Javed Iqbal (Kasur), who supplied PKR 1,86,430; Mukhtar Ahmad (Mandi Bahauddin), who donated PKR 2,98,047; and Ahmed Saeed (Battagram), who provided PKR 21 lakh for the operation.

According to the FIA, all 17 terrorists involved in the 26/11 attacks have been absconding for 18 years.

However, Indian intelligence sources confirm that all 17 individuals remain inside Pakistan, and that placing them on the FIA Most Wanted list is merely an eyewash to misdirect international scrutiny.

Over the past five years, the total count of most wanted terrorists in Pakistan has surged by 35 per cent, growing from 1,330 terrorists in the FIA’s 2021 Red Book to 1,804 in the latest release.