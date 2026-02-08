DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Pakistan minister makes fresh allegations against India

Pakistan minister makes fresh allegations against India

Naqvi claims India funds militant groups, offers no evidence

article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 10:27 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan's Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi (centre). AP /PTI File Photo
Advertisement

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday alleged that India was providing funds to militant outfits inside his country. He, however, provided no evidence to support his claims.

Advertisement

Naqvi made the claims a day after India categorically rejected Pakistan’s allegations of an Indian link to a suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad on Friday that killed at least 36 people and injured more than 160 others.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, describing the attack as “condemnable”.

Advertisement

“India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless,” it added.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, without providing any evidence, on Friday alleged that India and Afghanistan were linked to the attack.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Interior Minister Naqvi said the names of Daesh (ISIS) and Taliban are coming up, but they are getting funds and targets from someone and then pointed fingers towards India.

“I say again with clarity that all of their funding comes from India,” the minister alleged, without presenting any evidence to back his claims.

Naqvi said that “nothing happens for free”.

“They (militants) were getting USD 500, but now they’re getting USD 1,500. Someone’s increasing their budget,” he said, again with no proof for his claims.

Islamic State in Pakistan, a regional affiliate of Daesh, on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack on the Shia mosque in Islamabad. Four suspects, including a mastermind of the attack, were arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Naqvi said that the mastermind, who is an Afghan, was also caught.

“The main mastermind is linked to Daesh and is in our custody,” he said, adding that the planning and training for the attack was done by “Daesh Afghanistan.”

Naqvi said that more than 21 terrorist groups were active in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan would continue fighting this war, but the world needs to realise that this is becoming a regional threat.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts