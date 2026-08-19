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Home / India / Pakistan rattled over US envoy calling J-K an important part of India, lodges strong protest in Islamabad

Pakistan rattled over US envoy calling J-K an important part of India, lodges strong protest in Islamabad

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Centre, J-K Government and CM Omar Abdullah had taken 'incredible steps' towards making the region safer

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:39 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor speaks to the media as he arrives at the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in Srinagar, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Reuters
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Pakistan on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with the United States after US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as “an important part of India” during his visit to Srinagar, exposing the sharp differences between Islamabad and Washington over the status of the region.

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Related news: Jammu and Kashmir an important part of India: US Ambassador Sergio Gor in Srinagar

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The US Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Pakistan lodged what it termed a “strong demarche” over Gor’s remarks and his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

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The statement came hours after Gor, during a joint media briefing with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, said, “It [Jammu and Kashmir] is an important part of India and an incredibly beautiful place.”

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Gor, who arrived in Srinagar earlier in the day on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, also indicated that Washington could reconsider its travel advisory for the region.

“The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often, we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at,” he said.

The ambassador said the Centre, the J&K Government and Abdullah had taken “incredible steps” towards making the region safer, adding that the US would examine whether its travel warning should be downgraded.

“This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and the opportunities that exist here,” he said.

Gor met Abdullah at the Chief Minister’s residence soon after reaching Srinagar.

Pakistan, however, described the ambassador’s remarks as “factually incorrect” and said they contradicted what it called the long-standing US position on Jammu and Kashmir.

At the same time, Islamabad also referred to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest marks a sharp reaction from Islamabad to Gor’s public description of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India, particularly as the US envoy made the remarks during his first visit to the region.

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