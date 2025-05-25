DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Pakistan regards India as 'existential' threat, states report by US Defence Intelligence Agency

Pakistan regards India as 'existential' threat, states report by US Defence Intelligence Agency

States the country will continue to pursue its military modernisation effort, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons, to offset India’s conventional military advantage
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:41 PM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose.
Advertisement

Pakistan regards India as an existential threat, states the latest World Threat Assessment report released by the US Defence Intelligence Agency on Sunday.  According to the report, "Pakistan regards India as an existential threat and will continue to pursue its military modernisation effort, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons, to offset India’s conventional military advantage."

Advertisement

The report states Islamabad is modernising its nuclear arsenal with military and economic support from China and continues to view India as an existential threat. The report mentioned that the Pakistan military’s top priorities for the coming year are likely to include cross-border skirmishes with regional neighbours and the continued modernisation of its nuclear arsenal, among other objectives.

"Pakistan is modernising its nuclear arsenal and maintaining the security of its nuclear materials and nuclear command and control. Pakistan almost certainly procures weapons of mass destruction (WMD) applicable goods from foreign suppliers and intermediaries," the report stated.

Advertisement

The report also highlights that Pakistan is obtaining materials and technology for developing WMDs from China, with some of these transfers being routed through countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. While China remains Pakistan’s main supplier of military equipment, the relationship has been strained by a series of terrorist attacks targeting Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, emerging as a growing source of tension between the two allies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper