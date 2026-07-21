Pakistan seeks Canada’s support for Indus Waters Treaty restoration

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday sought help from Canada for the restoration of the Indus Water Treaty agreement.

Dar, who is also Pakistan's foreign minister, said this while addressing a joint press briefing here with Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand, who is in Pakistan on a two-day visit.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 is a World Bank-brokered agreement between India and Pakistan that governs the sharing of the waters of the six rivers of the Indus basin, allocating the eastern rivers to India and the western rivers largely to Pakistan.

India placed the treaty in abeyance in April 2025, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, saying it would remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism.

Dar, on Monday, claimed that India has "added a new dynamic into an already volatile security situation" by announcing in April 2025 to hold the IWT in abeyance.

"We seek the support of our friendly countries, including Canada, towards India's immediate restoration of the IWT, ending the weaponization of water and upholding international law and treaty obligations as per international law and practices," Dar said.