Pakistan to hold general election on February 8

New Delhi, November 2

Pakistan’s general election will be held on February 8, it was announced on Thursday after top officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) met President Arif Alvi, ending uncertainty over the much-awaited polls in the country.

The announcement of the new election date by the President House came hours after the ECP lawyer told the Supreme Court that polls will be held on February 11.

On the order of the SC, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, along with Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and four members of the electoral body, met President Alvi to discuss the general election date.

“The President heard about the progress the ECP has made for the polls. After a detailed discussion, it was unanimously agreed to hold general election on February 8, 2024,” the President's office said.

Earlier, the ECP told the SC about February 11 date in response to multiple petitions. The elections were actually scheduled for this month but could not be held due to the political turmoil involving former PM Imran Khan.

The SC asked Awan to confer with the President on the poll date, which he did later in the day. The ECP’s lawyer said all arrangements would be done by January 29.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have sought assurance of a level playing field. The election date is expected to end the political uncertainty in the country.

