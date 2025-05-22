Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that Pakistan won't get India's rightful share of water and it will have to beg for every penny if it continues to export terrorists.

India has been maintaining that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan will remain in "abeyance" until Islamabad "credibly and irrevocably" abjures support to cross-border terrorism.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, India announced several punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the IWT.

Addressing a public event here, Modi said playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly.

"And if Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny. Pakistan will not get India's rightful share of water. Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India's resolve and no power in the world can shake us from this resolve," he said.

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The treaty allocates the eastern rivers -- Sutlej, Beas and Ravi -- to India and the western rivers -- Indus, Jhelum and Chenab -- to Pakistan.

On April 24, India informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the IWT in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Islamabad has breached conditions of the treaty.