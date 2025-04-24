DT
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan starrer 'Abir Gulal' not to release in India

Official sources say response to the killing of 26 Indian tourists by Pakistan-trained terrorists in Pahalgam will be far-reaching, comprehensive, and cross-sectoral
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:25 PM Apr 24, 2025 IST
Photo: Instagram/fawadkhan81
India on Thursday continued its calibrated retaliation in response to the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Kashmir, with top official sources saying that a latest film starring a leading Pakistani actor will be blocked from screening in India.

Sources in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry stated that the film ‘Abir Gulal’, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be allowed to release in India.

Official sources said the response to the killing of 26 Indian tourists by Pakistan-trained terrorists in Pahalgam will be far-reaching, comprehensive, and cross-sectoral.

The government has already announced a diplomatic downgrade in ties with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Water Treaty, and ordered the closure of the Attari Integrated check post.

