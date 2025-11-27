DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Pakistani intruder held in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Pakistani intruder held in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Is found hiding in a cow shed at a village located close to the International Border on Wednesday morning

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 10:45 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Villagers spot the man and inform the Border Security Force. Photo for representation
Advertisement

A Pakistani intruder was caught hiding in a cattle shed near the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Barmer SP Narendra Meena said Hindal (24), a resident of Nayatala village in Mithi area of Pakistan, is suspected to have crossed the border fencing under the cover of darkness and reached nearly 200 metres inside Indian territory.

Advertisement

He was found hiding in a cow shed at a village located close to the International Border on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Villagers spotted the man and informed the Border Security Force (BSF).

Troops reached the spot, detained him and carried out preliminary questioning.

Advertisement

No suspicious material has been recovered from him.

After initial interrogation, the BSF handed him over to Sedwa police station for further investigation.

Agencies are examining the possible route and the border pillar he may have crossed, and tracking his footprints to ascertain the exact infiltration path.

The agencies are probing the motive behind Hindal's entry into Indian territory and the circumstances that led him to cross the border.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts