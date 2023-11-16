Pakistani mother-son held while ‘illegally’ entering India from Nepal border

IANS

Kolkata, November 16

A Pakistani woman and her minor son were arrested while entering India illegally at the Indo-Nepal international border at Panitanki crossing in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

The 41st battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested Sayesta Hanif and son Ariyan Mohammad Hanif on Wednesday night.

The two have been handed over to the cops of the local Kharibari police station.

They will be presented at a district court in Darjeeling on Thursday.

They admitted to having entered India without valid visa and related documents through the Panitanki border by a bus which they boarded from Kakarbhitta in Jhapa district of Nepal.

It is learnt that feeling suspicious about the woman's body language, the SSB jawans questioned her.

The central forces jawans saw the Pakistani passports of the woman and the son but without the official visa seal for coming to India. They were taken into custody.

As per their passports, they are residents of Karachi.

However, they had valid tourist visas to Nepal, said a local police official.

Among other things recovered from the woman are two mobile phones, two sim cards, Nepalese rupees 10,000, Rs 16,500 in Indian currency, six euros and 166 rials.

The woman said she entered India to meet her sister who lives at North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

