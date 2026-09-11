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Home / India / Pakistani national arrested near International Border in J-K’s Kathua

Pakistani national arrested near International Border in J-K’s Kathua

Security forces apprehend 60-65-year-old man near fencing in Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector; questioning under way

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 05:44 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A Pakistani intruder was arrested by security forces in a forward area along the International Border in Kathua district on Friday. File
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A Pakistani intruder was arrested by security forces in a forward area along the International Border in Kathua district on Friday, officials said.

They said the intruder was caught near the fencing in the Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector.

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According to reliable sources, the arrested person is a Pakistani national aged around 60-65 years.

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Sources said the intruder was taken into custody for questioning, while further details regarding his identity, circumstances of border crossing and the purpose of his presence in the area are awaited.

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