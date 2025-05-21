DT
PT
Pakistan's attempt to hoodwink world doomed to fail: India on Islamabad's allegations

Islamabad had alleged an Indian hand in the bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:41 PM May 21, 2025 IST
Randhir Jaiswal. File photo
India on Wednesday dismissed as baseless Pakistan’s allegations that there was an Indian hand in a bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar.

Five people, including three children, were killed and several injured in the suicide attack on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had become "second nature" for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues  to divert attention from its reputation as the "global epicenter" of terrorism. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement in the incident in Khuzdar earlier today," Jaiswal said. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents, he said.

"However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues," Jaiswal said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

