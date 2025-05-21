Pakistan’s attempt to hoodwink world doomed to fail: India on Islamabad’s allegations

India on Wednesday dismissed as baseless Pakistan’s allegations that there was an Indian hand in a bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar.

Five people, including three children, were killed and several injured in the suicide attack on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had become "second nature" for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues to divert attention from its reputation as the "global epicenter" of terrorism. This attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement in the incident in Khuzdar earlier today," Jaiswal said. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents, he said.

"However, in order to divert attention from its reputation as the global epicenter of terrorism and to hide its own gross failings, it has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal issues," Jaiswal said.