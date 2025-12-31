DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker briefly interacts with Jaishankar in Dhaka

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker briefly interacts with Jaishankar in Dhaka

The two meet briefly on the sidelines of the funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia

article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 10:40 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq before the funeral prayers of Bangladesh;s former prime minister Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka. (@ChiefAdviserGoB/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Pakistan on Wednesday said a brief interaction took place between National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling it the “first significant high-level contact” between the two sides since the May conflict.

Advertisement

The two met briefly on the sidelines of the funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.

Advertisement

During Speaker Sadiq's visit to the Parliament of Bangladesh to inscribe remarks in the condolence book placed for the late Begum Khaleda Zia, in the presence of foreign ministers and delegates of different countries, Jaishankar met the Speaker and shook hands, the National Assembly Secretariat said in a statement.

Advertisement

"This interaction marked the first significant high-level contact initiated by the Indian side following the Pakistan-India conflict in May 2025," it said.

The statement went on to say that "Pakistan has consistently emphasised dialogue, restraint, and cooperative measures, including proposals for peace talks and joint investigations" into the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

Advertisement

"Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, exchanges greetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the funeral programme of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia," Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's office posted on 'X' along with a photograph.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts