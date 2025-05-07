Pakistan’s security huddle authorises armed forces to take action to avenge Indian strikes

Pakistan's National Security Council on Wednesday said the country's armed forces have been duly authorised to undertake retaliation “at a time, place and manner of its choosing” to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives in Indian military strikes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers to discuss the situation.

Indian armed forces early on Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

An NSC statement warned that in consonance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, “at a time, place, and manner of its choosing” to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives in the Indian strikes.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorised to undertake corresponding actions in this regard,” the NSC statement said.

Sharif is set to hold a cabinet meeting and share details with the nation through his address in parliament.

The NSC meeting described the strikes as India's “unprovoked” and unlawful act of war” and said the NSC “unequivocally condemned” what it called as the blatant violations of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, “which manifestly constitute acts of war under international law,” the statement said.