DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Pakistan’s security huddle authorises armed forces to take action to avenge Indian strikes

Pakistan’s security huddle authorises armed forces to take action to avenge Indian strikes

Indian armed forces early on Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor
article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 04:13 PM May 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Smoke rises from Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, May 7, 2025. REUTERS
Advertisement

Pakistan's National Security Council on Wednesday said the country's armed forces have been duly authorised to undertake retaliation “at a time, place and manner of its choosing” to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives in Indian military strikes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers to discuss the situation.

Indian armed forces early on Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

An NSC statement warned that in consonance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, “at a time, place, and manner of its choosing” to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives in the Indian strikes.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorised to undertake corresponding actions in this regard,” the NSC statement said.

Advertisement

Sharif is set to hold a cabinet meeting and share details with the nation through his address in parliament.

The NSC meeting described the strikes as India's “unprovoked” and unlawful act of war” and said the NSC “unequivocally condemned” what it called as the blatant violations of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, “which manifestly constitute acts of war under international law,” the statement said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper