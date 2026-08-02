Palakkad waterfall accident: Tamil Nadu tourist dies after being swept away; another rescued

A tourist from Tamil Nadu died while another person was rescued after they were swept away by strong currents at the Palakkuzhi waterfall near Palakkad on Sunday, officials said.

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The deceased is identified as Bhanupriya from Coimbatore.

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Fire and Rescue Service personnel rescued a person named Bharat who was part of the five-member group from Coimbatore who visited the waterfall, officials said.

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Officials at the Vadakkencherry fire station said they received a call in the afternoon that a young man and a woman had been swept away at the waterfall in Kizhakkenchery.

They also said that their team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

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Bharat, who fell onto rocks and sustained minor injuries, was rescued using ropes, officials said.

Bhanupriya, who also fell on the rocky portion downstream, was found dead when rescuers reached her after around two hours of attempts, officials said.

The district administration had imposed restrictions on tourists visiting the hilly areas of Palakkad following heavy rainfall, officials said.

The tourists from Coimbatore reached the Palakkuzhi waterfall area unaware of the restrictions in place there.

The injured man was shifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem on Monday, police said.

Police are investigating how the tourists managed to enter the restricted area despite the ban.