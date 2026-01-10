Himachal youth among 3 Indians detained after US seizes Russian oil tanker

A local youth, Rikshit Chauhan, is among the three Indian nationals detained by the United States after the oil tanker Marinera was seized by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic on Wednesday.

The tanker, which was earlier named Bella 1, was operating under the Russian flag and had been chartered by a private trader. It was reportedly carrying crude oil linked to Venezuela and was en route to Russia when it was intercepted.

At the time of the seizure, the vessel had a total of 28 crew members on board, including three Indians, 20 Ukrainians, six Georgians and two Russians. All crew members are currently under detention by the US authorities, pending further legal and diplomatic procedures.

A team from The Tribune this afternoon visited Rikshit’s family which resides in Ward 7 on the outskirts of Palampur under the Palampur Municipal Corporation. The family is anxious and distressed over the sudden loss of contact with their son.

Ranjit Singh, father of Rikshit, said that they had last spoken to their son five days ago over the phone. “We have not received any information from any official source. Neither the Indian Government nor the Russian authorities have contacted us so far,” he said with tears in his eyes. “Our entire family is extremely worried about his safety and well-being.”

He added that Rikshit had joined Merchant Navy in August last year, marking his first assignment at sea. The family had been proud of his new career, but now fears and uncertainty have overshadowed their hopes.

Family members further stated that a representative of the Merchant Navy Officers Association of India had reached out to them and informed that the Russian Government was closely monitoring the situation. Russia has reportedly urged the United States to ensure humane and dignified treatment of all 28 crew members and has demanded that their rights and interests be strictly respected. Moscow has also called for no hindrance to the prompt repatriation of the crew to their respective home countries.

In the meantime, local MLA Ashish Butail contacted the family and assured them of all possible assistance. He has requested the Chief Secretary, Sanjay Gupta, to take up the matter urgently with the Ministry of External Affairs so that diplomatic efforts can be intensified for the early release and safe return of the local youth.

The incident has triggered concern not only among the families of the detained crew but also within diplomatic circles, as it involves international maritime law, sanctions, and the rights of civilian seafarers. Families of the crew members are now anxiously awaiting official communication and a humanitarian resolution to the situation.