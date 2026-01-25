DT
PT
Home / India / Palash Mucchal sends legal notice to actor over cheating claims; seeks Rs 10 cr in damages

Earlier this week, Vidnyan Mane, a 34-year-old actor-producer, approached the police in Maharashtra's Sangli district, alleging that Mucchal had cheated him of Rs 40 lakh

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:15 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Palash Mucchal with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. File photo
Music composer and filmmaker Palash Mucchal has sent a legal notice to a Marathi actor, seeking Rs 10 crore in damages for defamation over the latter's allegations of cheating.

Earlier this week, Vidnyan Mane, a 34-year-old actor-producer, approached the police in Maharashtra's Sangli district, alleging that Mucchal had cheated him of Rs 40 lakh.

Mucchal's lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, claimed that no money had come to the composer-filmmaker.

The allegations are baseless and made with the intention to defame Mucchal, his lawyer said.

"We have sent a legal notice to Mane, a Sangli resident, seeking Rs 10 crore in damages for defamation," he added.

Mucchal took to social media to write about the legal step he had initiated against Mane for the "false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations" the latter had made with the deliberate intent to malign his reputation and character.

Mane, in his application submitted to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, sought an FIR against Muchhal.

The complainant has stated that Muchhal met him in Sangli on December 5, 2023.

As Mane showed interest in investing in film production, Muchhal said he could invest in his upcoming project, 'Nazaria', as a producer, the complaint stated.

Muchhal allegedly told Mane that after the film gets released on OTT platforms, he can earn a profit of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh, and also offered him a role in the film.

The duo met twice after that, and Mane allegedly gave a total of Rs 40 lakh to Muchhal as of March 2025.

The project, however, was not completed, so Mane demanded his money back but allegedly got no response. He then approached the Sangli police.

