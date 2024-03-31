Palghar: Man held for call to blow up Mumbai rly stations

Tribune News Service

Palghar: A 35-year-old man was held for calling up police control room saying bombs had been planted at Dadar and Kalyan railway stations, which turned out to be a hoax. pti

ED files 1st chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board case

new delhi: The ED has filed its first chargesheet in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai