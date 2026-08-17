Panchayat Raj engineer, wife and daughter die by suicide in Godavari; son rescued

A Panchayat Raj assistant engineer, his wife and daughter allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the Godavari near the Road-cum-Rail Bridge here, while local fishermen rescued their son, police said on Monday.

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The deceased was identified as Gollapudi Nukaraju, an assistant engineer in the Panchayat Raj department in Pithapuram in Kakinada district, East Godavari district, South Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police A Shivapriya said.

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Nukaraju's wife and daughter Sowjanya died in the incident.

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"Three members of a family died by suicide after jumping into the Godavari, while their son, a class 5 student, was rescued by fishermen," Shivapriya told PTI.

The DSP said Nukaraju, his wife, daughter Sowjanya and their son were travelling towards Rajahmundry on Sunday evening with a driver.

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After reaching Kovvur, the family paid the driver and asked him to leave. They then continued towards Rajahmundry in their car, with Sowjanya driving, she said.

At around 11.45 pm, near the Road-cum-Rail Bridge, Nukaraju's wife allegedly jumped into the river, followed by Nukaraju, Sowjanya and their son.

The boy, a swimmer who has participated in All-India-level competitions, initially held on to his mother's hand and shouted for help. He later stopped shouting and eventually let go of her hand, the DSP said.

On receiving information about the incident, police sought the help of local fishermen. Boatmen from a nearby island reached the spot and rescued the boy after he shouted for help. He was rescued during the night and was safe, Shivapriya said.

A suicide note allegedly written by Nukaraju was later circulated in the Panchayat Raj department.

In the note, Nukaraju accused Shaik Sadiq Khan of harassing his family, creating disputes at their house and attempting to gain control of their bank accounts, the DSP said.

He alleged that Khan had threatened to kill the family if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

More details about Khan are yet to be established. Police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged abetment of suicide and launched an investigation.