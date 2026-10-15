Panel on demographic changes seeks info on ‘abnormal settlement patterns’

The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC), constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in May this year, which had recently sent states a 35-point questionnaire seeking extensive data on demographic changes over the past 15 years, on Wednesday launched its dedicated digital web portal.

The web portal is available at 'https://demography.mha.gov.in' and open for public access, stakeholder submissions and data interaction, official sources said. Launched by the committee's chairman, retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar, the portal facilitates the Centre, ministries, states, NGOs and individuals to give inputs and information on 'unnatural' demographic changes and 'abnormal settlements', their causes and underlying factors behind them.

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These inputs will help the committee to analyse and identify the causes of demographic changes and to recommend a well-organised and permanent operational system for the legal, fair and time-bound identification, detention and deportation of illegal immigrants residing in the country.

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Recently the committee had sent to border states, a 35-point questionnaire seeking extensive data on demographic changes over the past 15 years. A significant portion of the information has been sought both district-wise and religion-wise, covering Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis.

The questions seek religion-wise break up of birth registrations, school enrolment, ration cards, vehicle registrations, property transactions and voter registrations.

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The committee has also asked states to identify unusual increases in Aadhaar enrolments, voter IDs and ration cards and furnish information about forged identity documents. The intriguing part, however, is that administratively states don't classify citizens on the basis of religion.

The questionnaire seeks information under five broad heads: demographic trends, migration, administrative challenges, institutional mechanisms and studies and measures adopted by states and UTs. States have been asked to give information of districts showing “unusual school enrolment trends inconsistent with historical birth rates”, along with possible reasons.

The committee has also sought religion and district-wise voter-registration data for the past 15 years concerning individuals “without prior-generation birth certificates or familial legacy records”, including any trends or geographical concentrations noticed by authorities.