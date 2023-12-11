Panel on Nyaya Sanhita Bill leaves decision on death penalty to Centre

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, December 10

In its report on the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the colonial era legacy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a high-level parliamentary panel has suggested that the issue of death penalty be left for the Centre to decide.

The recommendation holds a lot of significance and brings to the fore the mercy plea petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, the death row convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, which is pending before the Centre.

In its report on the Bill, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs also noted that the proposed legislation had increased the number of crimes that can attract death penalty from 11 to 15, and the number of trial courts awarding death sentence were on the rise since the Bachan Singh vs State of Punjab case, 1980. The panel was informed by domain experts that even though death penalties were imposed by trial courts, the Supreme Court had awarded death penalty to only seven persons from 2007 to 2022.

“The committee, after considering the submissions regarding the death penalty, has understood that the reason for a passionate argument against death penalty is that the judicial system can be fallible and to prevent an innocent person from being wrongly sentenced to death. In this regard, the committee recommends that the matter be left for the government to consider,” the panel, which is headed by BJP MP Brij Lal, said on the death penalty clause. The domain experts also deliberated at great length about the need to abolish death penalty. They presented the global trend wherein more countries, over the years, have abolished death penalty and held that the global opinion was overwhelmingly in favour of abolition of death penalty.