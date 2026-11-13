Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Panel probing Manipur's 2023 violence gets another extension; asked to submit report by May 20

Panel probing Manipur's 2023 violence gets another extension; asked to submit report by May 20

The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was formed on June 4, 2023

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:59 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Violence was witnessed between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis. File photo
Advertisement

The Centre has given another six-month extension, till May 20 next year, to a Commission of Inquiry to submit its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed more than 260 lives, a government notification said.

The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was formed on June 4, 2023, in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May that year.

This is the seventh extension for the Commission. It was initially headed by former Gauhati High Court chief justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28. Justice Chauhan took charge on March 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts