Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

The Lok Sabha’s Committee on Ethics on Saturday turned down Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s request to call her after November 5 and told her to appear before it for “oral evidence” on November 2 in connection with the cash-for-query allegation against her.

Striking a strong tone, the committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, told Moitra that it would not entertain any further request for extension for any reason whatsoever “keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, having implications on the dignity of Parliament as well as its members”.

She had on Friday written to the committee, which is probing the allegations against her, expressing her inability to appear before it on October 31 as scheduled and saying she would be available only after November 5.

The committee is looking into the cash-for-query complaint filed against the fiery TMC leader by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who has cited “irrefutable evidence” presented by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, once close to her, to accuse Moitra of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group.

Dubey, the complainant in the cash-for-query controversy, on Saturday alleged that Moitra was in touch with Hiranandani and was “trying to influence the Dubai-based businessman, who was a key witness in the case”.

Moitra, in a television interview on Friday, admitted that her Parliament log-in was with Hiranandani since 2019, but questions asked by her in the Lok Sabha were drafted by her. Hiranandani’s staff only helped her type the questions on the site, she claimed.

In the interview, Moitra refuted the charges that Hiranandani paid for the renovation of her government bungalow in Delhi. On “luxury items” gifted to her by Hiranandani, Moitra said all she received from the magnate were a scarf, make-up items and car pick-up and drop service in Mumbai and Dubai.

