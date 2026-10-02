“However, it has come to my attention that no meaningful consultation with stakeholders is taking place and there is a possibility of the Bill being passed hastily during the forthcoming winter session,” Venugopal said.

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“This would defeat the very purpose for which the House referred the Bill to the committee, and reduce an important parliamentary process to a mere formality,” he said.

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The JPC has already begun its examination of the Bill, with a meeting held on September 29 for clause-wise briefing by representatives of the Ministries of Home Affairs and Law and Justice.

In his letter, Venugopal asked the Speaker to ensure that the committee invites written memoranda through a public notice and hears oral evidence from all affected stakeholders. He also sought adequate time for the exercise, including an extension, if required, “rather than being bound to an accelerated timeline”.

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He further demanded that the committee members be given a full opportunity for clause-by-clause deliberation and that the Bill should not be taken up in the House until the committee had completed a “genuine and comprehensive examination”.

Venugopal said the Bill had wide-ranging implications for civil society organisations and minorities and alleged that provisions governing foreign contributions could have a bearing on schools, hospitals, orphanages, charitable bodies and other organisations working in the social sector.

In his statement, Venugopal said the JPC was expected to seek inputs from all relevant stakeholders and conduct a thorough scrutiny before the Bill was finalised for re-introduction. “Today, we are concerned whether a comprehensive feedback and scrutiny process has been undertaken, and have written to the Speaker flagging the same,” he said.

“We believe that any Bill that emerges out of a JPC should be flawless, and Parliament should be assured that it has passed through a rigorous consultation process. Without ensuring that, a JPC is a meaningless exercise,” Venugopal said.

The JPC on the FCRA Amendment Bill was constituted on September 3 and is chaired by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, according to the Lok Sabha’s official committee records.