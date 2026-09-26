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Home / India / 'Panic reaction': Congress targets Election Commission over special youth enrolment camps

'Panic reaction': Congress targets Election Commission over special youth enrolment camps

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleges Form 6 changes made it harder for first-time voters to register amid ongoing SIR

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:34 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Image credit/PTI
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Hours after the Election Commission announced special camps on September 29 and 30 to maximise enrolment of young electors aged 18 to 25 across Delhi’s colleges and universities amid the ongoing SIR, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday called the move a “panic reaction” by the poll body.

“Late night yesterday, a panicked Election Commission directed officers to organise special enrolment camps for young voters and give them ‘wide publicity’ through social media. But the CEC himself had earlier made it virtually impossible to add young voters through a blatantly illegal and unconstitutional change to Form 6,” he said in a post on X.

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On Friday, a statement issued by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said those who have turned 18 by October 1 but are not on the draft roll can file Form 6 with supporting documents during the camps.

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“In case name is not present in the Draft Electoral Roll, those who have completed or will be completing 18 years of age as on 01.10.2026 may file Form 6 along with supporting documents during these camps,” read the official statement. It added that booth-level officers, or BLOs, would be present at the camps.

Ramesh added that “A new mandatory section was added (in Form 6) that asks if your parents/grandparents were in the previous SIR - creating a barrier for first time Gen Z voters. The change is completely illegal”.

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The Congress leader alleged that the Election Commission had committed a series of violations. He said the online form was stealthily changed in early July 2026 without any official notification.

Ramesh further alleged that the ECI does not have the power to amend Form 6 and that this power is held only by the Union Government under The Representation of the People Act, 1950. “This is clear a huge overreach by the Election Commission,” he said.

He also alleged that the form was changed without any amendment to the Rules that govern it under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. That, he said, can only be done by the Union Government with proper intimation to Parliament.

“A statutory form, defined by the law, was unilaterally changed by the CEC Gyanesh at the instance of the rattled PM-HM duo,” he said in the long post.

Incidentally, the two ECs had called for this “illegal and unauthorised” change to be reversed “so young and first-time voters can register without any harassment”, Ramesh added.

“The CEC has broken not just Constitutional conventions and practices but has also knowingly broken the law as passed by Parliament. His continuation in office is an affront to the people of India. A confirmed law-breaker in charge of implementing laws—what has Indian democracy degenerated to.

“The Supreme Court must immediately take suo moto cognizance and hold him accountable,” Ramesh said.

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