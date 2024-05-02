Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The US continues to “expect accountability” from the Government of India based on the results of the Indian inquiry committee’s work, the US State Department has said in its first comments on a story in The Washington Post about the alleged plot to to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. It further said, “We are regularly working with them and asking about additional updates.”

The article in the US newspaper had named RAW operative Vikram Yadav and quoted unnamed US intelligence officials as suspecting that RAW chief Samant Goel was involved in the “conspiracy”.

Regularly working with new Delhi The US is regularly working with India in its investigation into the allegations related to the plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant S Pannun. —Vedant Patel, US State Department

“We’ll also continue to raise our concerns directly with the Indian Government at a high level, but beyond that, I am not going to parse into this further,” said US State Department’s Vedant Patel on The Washington Post report identifying the mastermind of the plot as Yadav.

The US is “regularly working” with India in its investigation into the allegations, added Patel.

India has dismissed the allegations as “unwarranted and unsubstantiated” imputations when an investigation is underway.

