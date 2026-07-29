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Home / India / Paper leak bill entails iron-clad provisions, imposes harshest punishment on offenders: Amit Shah

Paper leak bill entails iron-clad provisions, imposes harshest punishment on offenders: Amit Shah

Shah says the Modi government will spare no one who attempts to imperil the future of the country's students and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:44 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday shields youth's aspirations by laying down iron-clad provisions to impose the harshest punishment on those who breach the sanctity of public examinations.

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In an X post, Shah said, "Congratulations to every student in India on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha today."

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"The bill shields the dreams and aspirations of our youth by laying down iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment on those who dare to breach the sanctity of public examinations," he said.

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Shah said the Modi government will spare no one who attempts to imperil the future of the country's students and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

The bill provides for the proceedings of paper leak cases in the special fast-track courts to be continued on a daily basis and the trial be completed within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet.

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It also empowers the Central government to constitute a special task force for investigation of any offence and provides for the probe to be completed within two months.

Under the new law, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means during examinations will get jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

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