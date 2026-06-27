'Paper leak' concerns again: Now, Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test postponed

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled for Sunday in Maharashtra, has been postponed after a raid in Bhiwandi of Thane district found that some individuals possessed several questions similar to the actual question paper, officials said.

Advertisement

"The Council remains firmly committed to conducting the examination with complete transparency. Given the gravity of the situation and the necessity for an in-depth probe, the exam scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed," according to a release issued by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination.

Advertisement

According to the Thane district administration, the breach came to light in the early hours of Saturday, when Bhiwandi Police acted on confidential intelligence regarding individuals possessing unauthorised information about the examination papers.

Advertisement

"A raid was promptly conducted at the suspected location. Senior officials from the Maharashtra State Council of Examination were immediately summoned by the police to verify the seized materials. Upon close inspection, it was confirmed that several questions in the possession of the suspects matched the actual question paper drafted for the June 2026 TET," the Thane district administration stated.

A formal criminal case has since been registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station, and a thorough investigation is under way.

Advertisement

Expressing a zero-tolerance policy toward examination malpractice, the MSCE stated that the postponement was necessary to ensure absolute transparency and to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct an uncompromised, deep-dive investigation into the racket.

The council has urged candidates not to rely on rumours and announced that revised dates and updated schedules for the TET 2026 will be published soon on the council's official website.