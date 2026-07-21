Paper leak matter 'not partisan': PM Modi; wants top lawyers hired to prosecute the guilty

Sentiments of CJP protesters, who stormed the Capital yesterday, resonated at the NDA parliamentary party meeting today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for the strongest possible action against those arrested in the NEET UG paper leak matter.

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Addressing the ruling dispensation members, the Prime Minister listed steps the government has taken to prevent paper leaks from recurring and said the matter was not partisan and everyone must come together to work for the future of the country.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the PM also called for hiring top lawyers to ensure that those arrested for NEET UG paper leak get the strictest possible punishment.

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"The PM spoke on how the government acted immediately after the leak and 13 persons were arrested. He said that to prevent harm to the future of students, NEET re-exam was given priority and was conducted successfully. The result was not delayed," Rijiju said.

He said the PM said that paper leaks should never recur.

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"The PM said strong action would be taken against the accused. Those found guilty and those arrested will be jailed. The PM has appealed for strongest action against them. He said top lawyers should be hired to ensure that the prosecution makes its case forcefully against the perpetrators of leaks," Rijiju said.

The minister said Modi also mentioned actions taken by the government to prevent future paper leak.

"The PM said paper leak was not a Centre's issue alone. Whoever is involved in paper leaks across states should be punished. This is not a political issue or a partisan issue. We need a fool-proof system to prevent paper leaks," Rijiju quoted the PM as saying.

The PM also spoke about the achievements of Skyroot space start-up which has teams with average age of 28 years to stress the capacity of youth. He asked MPs to speak out more about the achievements of the country.

Rijiju also said the NDA would play a positive role in the Monsoon Session and would pass the listed Bills.

He appealed to the Opposition to support "work for the future of the youth”.