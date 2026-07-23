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Home / India / Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan

Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan

The film actor appreciates the stand taken by the students who, he says, have shown dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard for their own futures, and for a greater, educated India

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Salman Khan. PTI file
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Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefully.

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The film actor appreciated the stand taken by the students who, he said, have shown dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard for their own futures, and for a greater, educated India.

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"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," the actor wrote in a carefully-worded post on X.

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He, however, said the protests should not be "hijacked politically".

"This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.

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"This issue is between the students and the education system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make a stronger education system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision," he wrote.

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