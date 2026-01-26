Parade to display military prowess, nation’s progress

The 77th Republic Day Parade on Monday will unveil a unique blend of 150 years of Vande Mataram, the nation’s progress and its military might. The display will showcase rich cultural diversity and ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (public participation). President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations, with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attending as Chief Guests.

The parade will be an amalgamation of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, India’s unprecedented progress, robust military prowess, rich cultural diversity and participation of people from all walks of life.

The ceremony will commence at 10.30 am and run for 90 minutes.

As many as 100 cultural artists will herald the parade on the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta – Unity in Diversity’. The parade will begin with the President taking the salute.

For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased battle array format of the Army, including an aerial component.