Paradigm shift needed to tackle mounting pendency of over 5.61 crore cases: SC

As the Indian judiciary faces the daunting task of clearing more than 5.61 crore cases pending in various courts across the country, the Supreme Court has called for a paradigm shift in the manner of dealing with “one of the greatest challenges to the justice delivery system in India”.

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As on July 8, 2026, there are more than 4.97 crore (1.12 crore civil and 3.85 crore criminal) cases pending in district courts across India.

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The 25 high courts have over 64.53 lakh (44.96 lakh civil and 19.57 lakh criminal) cases awaiting disposal while the figure for the Supreme Court stood at 95,268 (73,671 Civil and 21,597 Criminal) cases.

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"There is no dispute that mounting pendency of cases across District Courts, High Courts and the Supreme Court poses one of the greatest challenges to the justice delivery system in India. The constitutional courts have rightly assumed responsibility for addressing this problem and judges at all levels remain deeply concerned about delays and arrears. Yet, pendency continues to be viewed almost exclusively as a judicial responsibility," a Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe said on Tuesday.

"This approach overlooks a fundamental reality that the Bar is not merely a stakeholder but an equal institutional partner in the administration of justice. Despite frequent references to the Bar and Bench as the two wheels of the chariot of justice, the Bar is seldom called upon to share responsibility for reducing delays and improving efficiency. A paradigm shift is necessary," it emphasised.

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"Tackling pendency must become a collaborative mission of the Bench and the Bar. Through coordinated planning, institutional commitment, and shared accountability, meaningful access to justice can be achieved. The first step is to equip and train lawyers to work as a team and then to work with courts and judges for effective and efficient delivery of justice," the top court said.

"There is a necessity, rather a compelling need, to kindle among advocates a deeper and a renewed sense of bond and shared responsibility for timely disposal of cases as reducing pendency is as much the duty of the Bar as it is of the Bench," it added.

"To achieve these objectives, serious consideration should be given to institutionalising “future continuous” learning for lawyers. Episodic and bouquet presenting seminars and conferences must give way to more serious and committed learning," the Bench said.

Highlighting the lack of institutionalised learning for advocates, the Supreme Court asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) — which regulates the legal profession in the country — to establish a National Legal Academy for advocates on the lines of the National Judicial Academy which trains judges.