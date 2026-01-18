DT
Parbhani Municipal Corporation: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate wins by just one vote

Vyankat Dahale of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party bagged 4,312 votes, just ahead of the 4,311 votes garnered by his BJP rival Prasad Nagare

PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 07:02 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
The poll in Ward 1A of Parbhani Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra got as close as possible with a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate winning by a margin of just one vote, the verdict lending itself nicely to the oft-repeated electoral cliché that voting matters as every vote counts.

Vyankat Dahale of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party bagged 4,312 votes, just ahead of the 4,311 votes garnered by his BJP rival Prasad Nagare, an official said on Sunday. Shiv Sena candidate Mohan Sonawane got 1,363 votes in the ward, while 113 electors opted for None Of The Above (NOTA), he added.

Incidentally, Parbhani is the only municipal corporation in Marathwada where the Shiv Sena (UBT) managed to get more seats than the Bharatiya Janata Party, which otherwise had a stellar electoral outing across the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 25 seats in Parbhani against the BJP's 12.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra were held on January 15, while results were announced a day later.

According to the final statewide tally, the BJP won 1,425 out of a total 2,869 seats across 29 municipal corporations, whereas the figure was 155 for the Shiv Sena (UBT).

