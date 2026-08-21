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Home / India / Parents try to stop son from committing suicide; all 3 fall to death in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Parents try to stop son from committing suicide; all 3 fall to death in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

According to officials, the tragic chain of events began around 10 am when Kunal trekked up the hill as he was upset following an argument with his parents over his demand for a new mobile phone

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PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 05:31 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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In an unfortunate turn of events, three members of a family died in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday afternoon after a domestic dispute over a mobile phone ended in a sequence of fatal falls from a hilltop, police said.

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The tragedy unfolded in the Tisgaon area under the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC in the afternoon, an official said.

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The deceased have been identified as Murlidhar Chandgude (48), his wife Sangita, and their 19-year-old son Kunal, residents of the city’s Zalta Phata area.

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According to officials, the tragic chain of events began around 10 am when Kunal trekked up the hill as he was upset following an argument with his parents over his demand for a new mobile phone.

Anxious about his safety, Murlidhar and Sangita followed him to the hilltop to reason with him and persuade him to return home.

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As the situation unfolded, local villagers, police personnel, and fire brigade officials gathered at the spot to assist in the rescue operation. Fire service personnel tried to spread a safety net at the base of the hill, but Kunal kept shifting his position along the cliff edge, foiling their attempts.

The standoff took a turn around 1 pm when Murlidhar stepped closer to console his son, but Kunal lept from the steep hill, and the former made a desperate grab to save him, causing both to lose their control and fall from the hilltop.

Witnessing her husband and son plunge to their deaths, a grief-stricken Sangita jumped from the hill moments later, an official said.

The bodies were recovered by the police and were sent for further formalities, he added.

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