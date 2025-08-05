DT
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 creates record

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 creates record

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:04 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
The Ministry of Education’s initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has been conferred with the Guinness World Record for registering the “Most people on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month.”

The record was achieved during the 8th edition of PPC in 2025, with 3.53 crore valid registrations recorded on the MyGov platform.

The certificate was presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said PPC saw a total of over 21 crore viewership across all media platforms.

