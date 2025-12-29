DT
PT
Home / India / ‘Parivar together': Ajit Pawar announces NCP-NCP (SP) alliance for Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls

‘Parivar together': Ajit Pawar announces NCP-NCP (SP) alliance for Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls

Pawar urged party workers to work hard and refrain from making any controversial comments during rallies

PTI
Pune, Updated At : 10:04 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced an alliance between his NCP and the NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, for the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls, saying the "parivar" (family) has come together.

He was in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday to campaign for the January 15 elections.

"For the sake of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the 'clock' and the 'tutari' (trumpet) have united. The parivar has come together," he said.

Pawar urged party workers to work hard and refrain from making any controversial comments during rallies.

"We are the ones who work for development. We will edge out those who tried to put this municipal corporation in debt," he said.

Meanwhile, talks between the two parties are underway for a tie-up for the Pune Municipal Corporation polls.

Earlier in the day, the Pawar family was in Baramati, where industrialist Gautam Adani inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune civic bodies, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. The last date for filing nominations is December 30.

