West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday asserted that his government would adopt a "zero tolerance" policy against vandalism carried out under the guise of religious slogans.

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Sending a stern message against lawlessness, Adhikari said the state government will not hesitate to take strict legal recourse against those attacking police personnel and damaging public property.

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The CM's comments come a day after protests against the recent bulldozer action in Kolkata's Tiljala turned violent, as demonstrators hurled stones at police personnel in the minority-dominated Park Circus area, injuring officers and damaging several vehicles. Police linked the protests to administrative action against illegal structures.

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Addressing the media after meeting police personnel following the unrest, Adhikari said six officers and two CRPF jawans were injured in the violence. "So far, 40 people have been arrested in connection with the incident," he said.

"People can place their demands and grievances, but stone-pelting while raising religious slogans will not be tolerated. I appeal to people not to indulge in such acts. Do not think the previous government is still there," Adhikari said.